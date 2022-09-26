GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards get life term for possessing illegal arms

A Dhaka Court on Sunday sentenced expelled Jubo League leader SM Golam Kibria, popularly known as GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards to life term imprisonment for possessing illegal arms.

The life term convicts are Md Delwar Hossain, Md Murad Hossain, Md Jahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain and Md Aminul Islam, all seven bodyguards of Shamim.

Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of the Special Tribunal-4 delivered the jugdement in presence of all the accused including GK Shsmim at the courtroom. In the same judgement all arms will be confiscated by the State.

On August 28, the court fixed Sunday for delivering the judgment on completion of arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.

During the trial, 10 prosecution witnesses, including complainant testified in the court.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on September 20 in 2019 arrested Shamim and his seven bodyguards. Later the elite force members raided his house and office in the city's Niketan and seized eight firearms.

RAB filed three cases against Shamim including the arms case with Gulshan Police Station.

RAB Sub-Inspector Shekhor Chandra Mollick, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted charge sheet on October 27 the same year. On January 28 in 2020, the court framed charges against Shamim and his seven bodyguards.

According to the charge sheet, GK Shamim, an expelled Jubo League leader, was directly involved with extortion, tender manipulation, illegal drugs and casino business.

Shamim amassed a huge fortune through tender business by intimidating people with licenced arms and collecting 'toll' from bus terminals and animal markets, according to the charge sheet.

The charge sheet alleges that the bodyguards of Shamim used to win tenders of big projects by brandishing weapons and intimidating people. They also collected royalty for participating in the tender process. Shamim's associates also used to control gambling businesses and carry out extortion. He was trying to siphon off his ill-gotten money abroad, according to the charge sheet. The residence and office of GK Shamim, an influential contractor of the Public Works Department and other government organisations, was raided following information that he was involved in extortion and tender grabbing. After the judgement, in a reaction to the conviction, GK Shamim said, "Conspirators have falsely implicated me, I am innocent."

The Assistant Public Prosecutor Salauddin Hawlader said the State side is satisfied with the judgment.












