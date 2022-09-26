Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NRCC Chair threatens legal action against WASA’s Taqsem, Mayor Atiqul

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) Chairman Prof Manjur Ahmed Choudhury wants to take legal action against Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Managing Director Taqsem A Khan and Dhaka North
    City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam for their failure to control river pollution around the Dhaka city.
While addressing a discussion meeting held at CIRDAP Auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday marking World River Day as its chair, Manjur Ahmed said, "I want to take disciplinary action against Dhaka WASA MD for its failure to ensure proper sewage management."
"Same time, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam was asked to put nets at the entrances to the city canals to prevent garbage from being dumped into rivers. But the DNCC has not done that yet. For this, similar disciplinary action should be taken against Mayor Atiqul Islam," he mentioned.
Manjur said, "The people of Dhaka city have been generating some 50 lakh tonnes of stool and 150 crore tonnes of urine every day. It was the responsibility of Dhaka WASA to ensure treatment of the human wastes. But, all those wastes are being dumped in the rivers through the canals of city corporations."
He said, "In this situation, we want to take WASA MD and DNCC mayor before a mobile court and recommend six months' jail and a fine of Tk4 lakh for them for polluting the rivers by dumping garbage."
He, however, thanked the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for taking the initiative to build a sewage treatment plant to prevent polluted water of the canals from entering rivers.
While addressing as chief guest, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury alleged that a vested quarter is trying to destabilise the country targeting rivers and the environment.
Mentioning that the shipping ministry has taken necessary measures to protect rivers and streams around Dhaka, Khalid Mahmud said that over 90 percent of the illegal encroachments on water bodies around the city have been freed.
"The Bangladesh Internal Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has done good job by conducting eviction drives. There is no allegation of reoccupying the water bodies after freed from the grabbers," he said, adding, "It's a major challenge to recover all water bodies and rivers from the illegal grabbers. However, we will win the challenge by recovering those from the encroachers."
Elaborating the government's initiative to recover the waterways through dredging, Khalid Mahmud said that the government has been working to ensure country's all waterways navigable. Due to this initiative, some rivers have already been dredged and ships up to 9 feet to 12 feet are being plied there. Country's economy based on waterways has got a new pace.
Centre for Governance Studies Executive Director Zillur Rahman moderated the seminar while Prof Ainun Nishat and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis also spoke the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 appeals of ex-SP Babul against 6 PBI officers, OC rejected
440 new Dengue patients hospitalised
A stunning pearl is rising from the Bay of Bengal
Ctg Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17, 72 candidates, 2 in Chairman post
Rahima says she was abducted
SC stays HC’s acquittal order for Ishaque
112 joint dist judges get promotion to additional judges
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards get life term for possessing illegal arms


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft