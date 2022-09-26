NRCC Chair threatens legal action against WASA’s Taqsem, Mayor Atiqul

National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) Chairman Prof Manjur Ahmed Choudhury wants to take legal action against Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Managing Director Taqsem A Khan and Dhaka North

City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam for their failure to control river pollution around the Dhaka city.

While addressing a discussion meeting held at CIRDAP Auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday marking World River Day as its chair, Manjur Ahmed said, "I want to take disciplinary action against Dhaka WASA MD for its failure to ensure proper sewage management."

"Same time, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam was asked to put nets at the entrances to the city canals to prevent garbage from being dumped into rivers. But the DNCC has not done that yet. For this, similar disciplinary action should be taken against Mayor Atiqul Islam," he mentioned.

Manjur said, "The people of Dhaka city have been generating some 50 lakh tonnes of stool and 150 crore tonnes of urine every day. It was the responsibility of Dhaka WASA to ensure treatment of the human wastes. But, all those wastes are being dumped in the rivers through the canals of city corporations."

He said, "In this situation, we want to take WASA MD and DNCC mayor before a mobile court and recommend six months' jail and a fine of Tk4 lakh for them for polluting the rivers by dumping garbage."

He, however, thanked the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for taking the initiative to build a sewage treatment plant to prevent polluted water of the canals from entering rivers.

While addressing as chief guest, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury alleged that a vested quarter is trying to destabilise the country targeting rivers and the environment.

Mentioning that the shipping ministry has taken necessary measures to protect rivers and streams around Dhaka, Khalid Mahmud said that over 90 percent of the illegal encroachments on water bodies around the city have been freed.

"The Bangladesh Internal Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has done good job by conducting eviction drives. There is no allegation of reoccupying the water bodies after freed from the grabbers," he said, adding, "It's a major challenge to recover all water bodies and rivers from the illegal grabbers. However, we will win the challenge by recovering those from the encroachers."

Elaborating the government's initiative to recover the waterways through dredging, Khalid Mahmud said that the government has been working to ensure country's all waterways navigable. Due to this initiative, some rivers have already been dredged and ships up to 9 feet to 12 feet are being plied there. Country's economy based on waterways has got a new pace.

Centre for Governance Studies Executive Director Zillur Rahman moderated the seminar while Prof Ainun Nishat and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis also spoke the event.












