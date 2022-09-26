Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

27 ZP chairmen elected unopposed

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Twenty-seven candidates were elected Zilla Parishad chairmen unopposed on Sunday.
According to the Election Commission (EC), Awami League backed candidates were elected as Zilla Parishad chairmen unopposed in - Cumilla, Kurigram, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Jhalkathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Dhaka, Naogaon, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Pabna, Pirojpur, Feni, Barguna, Barisal, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj and Sylhet.
Besides, 19 women candidates were elected as members of reserved seats while 68 others were elected unopposed as general members.
The returning officers declared these candidates elected on Sunday (September 25), the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers for Zilla Parishad elections. This information was found in the report prepared by EC Secretariat.
The returning officers said that only one candidate had dropped nomination papers for chairmen of 19 Zilla Parishads.
During verification of nomination papers, the number of candidates increased to 22 and
    following withdrawal of nomination papers the number increased to 27.
Voting in 61 Zilla Parishads will take place on October 17, but for the three hilltracts districts.
Now 90 candidates are in the run for chairmen in 34 Zilla Parishads.
A total of 620 women candidates are competing to get elected for the posts reserved for them, 1,505 candidates - for general members.
A total of 2,125 candidates will compete for three positions.
In 2016, the Zilla Parishad polls, held in the country for the first time, 21 chairmen, 166 general members and 69 reserved members were elected unopposed.
In 2016, 3,938 candidates contested for three posts, chairmen, member of seats reserved for women and general seats.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 appeals of ex-SP Babul against 6 PBI officers, OC rejected
440 new Dengue patients hospitalised
A stunning pearl is rising from the Bay of Bengal
Ctg Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17, 72 candidates, 2 in Chairman post
Rahima says she was abducted
SC stays HC’s acquittal order for Ishaque
112 joint dist judges get promotion to additional judges
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards get life term for possessing illegal arms


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft