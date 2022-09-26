27 ZP chairmen elected unopposed

Twenty-seven candidates were elected Zilla Parishad chairmen unopposed on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Awami League backed candidates were elected as Zilla Parishad chairmen unopposed in - Cumilla, Kurigram, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Jhalkathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Dhaka, Naogaon, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Pabna, Pirojpur, Feni, Barguna, Barisal, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Laxmipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj and Sylhet.

Besides, 19 women candidates were elected as members of reserved seats while 68 others were elected unopposed as general members.

The returning officers declared these candidates elected on Sunday (September 25), the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers for Zilla Parishad elections. This information was found in the report prepared by EC Secretariat.

The returning officers said that only one candidate had dropped nomination papers for chairmen of 19 Zilla Parishads.

During verification of nomination papers, the number of candidates increased to 22 and

following withdrawal of nomination papers the number increased to 27.

Voting in 61 Zilla Parishads will take place on October 17, but for the three hilltracts districts.

Now 90 candidates are in the run for chairmen in 34 Zilla Parishads.

A total of 620 women candidates are competing to get elected for the posts reserved for them, 1,505 candidates - for general members.

A total of 2,125 candidates will compete for three positions.

In 2016, the Zilla Parishad polls, held in the country for the first time, 21 chairmen, 166 general members and 69 reserved members were elected unopposed.

In 2016, 3,938 candidates contested for three posts, chairmen, member of seats reserved for women and general seats.











