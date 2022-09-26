WB suggests BD to reform its GDP growth model

The World Bank (WB) in a recent report said Bangladesh current growth structure is not sustainable and its GDP may fall below 4 percent between 2035 and 2039 without further reforms.

The report titled 'Change of Fabric' published recently said like the world's top growth countries Bangladesh needs to change the structure of its growth. The World Bank has identified three obstacles to the country's growth.

These are declining trade competitiveness, a weak and vulnerable financial sector and unbalanced and inadequate urbanization.

As per World Bank report, Bangladesh is one of the top 10 fastest growing countries in the world for several decades. But there is no reason to be complacent. Economic boom is never a permanent trend. Growth in fast developing countries is always at high risk.

However, few countries have sustained high growth for long. Only one-third of countries in top 10 continued to experience high growth over the next decade. Countries that were in top 10 in the last decade (2010-19) were not in top 10 in the previous decade.

The World Bank recommended some actions to sustain the growth. For example, export products should be diversified. Apart from this, Bangladesh's tariff rate is higher than other countries holding back expansion of its trade capacity.

The country's banking

sector is not that deep and it must be reformed so that it can play an important role in future economic development. Though the financial sector has improved in the last four decades, it is still not sufficient.

Modern urbanization is important for next stage of development. So attention should be paid to balanced modern urbanization.

The WB said the country's export-led growth vision needs to address multiple policy issues to unleash private sector growth and investment, including tariff modernisation, increased trade facilitation, services and investment reforms, regional integration and regulatory cooperation.

The country's growth model now based on trade competitiveness based on low wages where trade preferences are eroding, overreliance on readymade garments exports and a protective tariff regime challenge the sustainability of Bangladesh's growth.

The report said Bangladesh needs to reduce the level of protection by rationalising the tariff regime as a first crucial step to support export diversification.

Para-tariffs need to be eliminated gradually, making the tariff structure consistent with that of an upper-middle-income country.

Border and documentary compliance requirements lead to major delays for exporting firms in Bangladesh and, it requires more than 300 hours to comply, such delays are among the highest in South Asia, the report also said.

Despite major progress over the past four decades, Bangladesh's financial sector still lags behind its peers. The deepening of the financial sector has remained stalled, WB report said. As per IMF's global Financial Development Index, Bangladesh ranks 95 out of 184 countries in terms of financial development.

While others like China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand have bank credit-to-GDP ratios that are substantially above 100 per cent, in Bangladesh this ratio has stabilised at around 45 per cent since 2016.

