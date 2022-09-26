Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM travels to Washington from NY

24 die in boat capsize in Karotoa at Panchagarh

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

People gather at the Awalia Ghat of Karotoa River under Maria Union in Panchagarh where a boat capsized drowning at least 24 people on board on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People gather at the Awalia Ghat of Karotoa River under Maria Union in Panchagarh where a boat capsized drowning at least 24 people on board on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

WASHINGTON DC, Sept 25: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached Washington DC, wrapping up her official visit to New York where she attended the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Hasina and her entourage members reached Washington DC from New York by road on Saturday evening, PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told UNB.
The prime minister reached New York on September 19 after an
    official visit to the United Kingdom where she attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and a reception hosted by King Charles ll.
During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.
PM Hasina is scheduled to return home on October 4.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 appeals of ex-SP Babul against 6 PBI officers, OC rejected
440 new Dengue patients hospitalised
A stunning pearl is rising from the Bay of Bengal
Ctg Zilla Parishad polls on Oct 17, 72 candidates, 2 in Chairman post
Rahima says she was abducted
SC stays HC’s acquittal order for Ishaque
112 joint dist judges get promotion to additional judges
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards get life term for possessing illegal arms


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft