24 die in boat capsize in Karotoa at Panchagarh



People gather at the Awalia Ghat of Karotoa River under Maria Union in Panchagarh where a boat capsized drowning at least 24 people on board on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Hasina and her entourage members reached Washington DC from New York by road on Saturday evening, PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told UNB.

The prime minister reached New York on September 19 after an

official visit to the United Kingdom where she attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and a reception hosted by King Charles ll.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.

PM Hasina is scheduled to return home on October 4. -UNB











WASHINGTON DC, Sept 25: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached Washington DC, wrapping up her official visit to New York where she attended the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).Hasina and her entourage members reached Washington DC from New York by road on Saturday evening, PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told UNB.The prime minister reached New York on September 19 after anofficial visit to the United Kingdom where she attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and a reception hosted by King Charles ll.During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.PM Hasina is scheduled to return home on October 4. -UNB