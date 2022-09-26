Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Thakurgaon Land Office staff suspended for taking bribe

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The Land Ministry on Sunday sent a letter to Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner to  suspend Nazir Cum Cashier Shakib Uddin of Ranisankail upazila Land Office in  Thakurgaon on the charge of taking bribe.
The Deputy Commissioner of Thakurgaon has also been asked to take further action after conducting investigation against the land office staff whose video footage of taking bribe became viral in social media.
National dailies published reports on the viral video of Shakib.
The Land Ministry took the action after noticing the matter during regular news review.
Newspaper reports said that the viral video was seen on social media across the country.
It showed  Nazir Shakib  working in lieu of bribe.
The video shows that  when a service recipient went to the office for completing the newly approved Mutation, Shakib told him, "There is a mistake in a name needing correction. It will cost Tk1,000 to get the service. It won't be less since it needs to be sent to higher officials for correction. They will ask for money."
"In such a situation, the service recipient paid Tk700 instantly with the commitment to pay the remaining amount after the work is done." the video showed.
According to the Upazila Land Office source, no fees are  taken for such service.
After receiving the district administration's probe report, the ministry would take further action against the staff, Land Ministry's Public Relation Officer Sayed Md Abdullah Al Nahyan told the Daily Observer.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ERRATUM
Thakurgaon Land Office staff suspended for taking bribe
Covid: 1 death, 678 new cases reported
Nearly 1m people face starvation in hunger hotspots: UN agencies
Erratum
China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine
Hasnat ends hunger strike at DU VC's assurance
Govt to procure 1.65cr litres of soybean oil for TCB


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft