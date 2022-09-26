Thakurgaon Land Office staff suspended for taking bribe

The Land Ministry on Sunday sent a letter to Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner to suspend Nazir Cum Cashier Shakib Uddin of Ranisankail upazila Land Office in Thakurgaon on the charge of taking bribe.

The Deputy Commissioner of Thakurgaon has also been asked to take further action after conducting investigation against the land office staff whose video footage of taking bribe became viral in social media.

National dailies published reports on the viral video of Shakib.

The Land Ministry took the action after noticing the matter during regular news review.

Newspaper reports said that the viral video was seen on social media across the country.

It showed Nazir Shakib working in lieu of bribe.

The video shows that when a service recipient went to the office for completing the newly approved Mutation, Shakib told him, "There is a mistake in a name needing correction. It will cost Tk1,000 to get the service. It won't be less since it needs to be sent to higher officials for correction. They will ask for money."

"In such a situation, the service recipient paid Tk700 instantly with the commitment to pay the remaining amount after the work is done." the video showed.

According to the Upazila Land Office source, no fees are taken for such service.

After receiving the district administration's probe report, the ministry would take further action against the staff, Land Ministry's Public Relation Officer Sayed Md Abdullah Al Nahyan told the Daily Observer.