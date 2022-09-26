Woman’s throat slit body found in Natore

NATORE, Sept 25: A 45-year-old woman was slaughtered allegedly by her husband in Baraigram upazila of Natore early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Khatun, wife of van puller Abdul Barek of the upazila.

Quoting family members, Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge (OC) of Baraigram police station, said Beauty's husband Abdul Barek slaughtered her while she was asleep around 2am.

He might have killed her following family feud and fled immediately. -UNB

Efforts are on to arrest Barek, the OC added. -UNB






