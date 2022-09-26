Worker dies falling off construction building

A worker died after falling from an under-construction building in the city's Jatrabari area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as mason Md Sohel Mollah, 30, of Patuakhali.

Md Nasir, a co-worker of Sohel, said Sohel was electrocuted as touched an electric wire while working and fell from the 3rd floor of the building around 10:00am.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost. -UNB

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he added. UNB












