Worker dies falling off construction building
A worker died after falling from an under-construction building in the city's Jatrabari area on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as mason Md Sohel Mollah, 30, of Patuakhali.
Md Nasir, a co-worker of Sohel, said Sohel was electrocuted as touched an electric wire while working and fell from the 3rd floor of the building around 10:00am.
He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost. -UNB
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he added.