Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Home City News

Chinese national gets 7 years' jail in gold smuggling case

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 25: A Chattogram court on Sunday sentenced a Chinese national to seven years jail in a case filed with Patenga Police Station over smuggling gold.
Chattogram Metropolitan and Sessions Judge Begum Jebunnessa delivered the judgment.
The convict, Fan Rongui, was fined Tk 50,000, in default, to suffer three month more rigorous imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, customs officials detained Rongui along with 24 gold bars, weighing 2.80 kg, from Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport on May 8, 2019.    -UNB


