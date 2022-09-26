BPDB, Digicon to set up 24/7 digital call centre

State-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on Sunday signed an agreement with a private outsourcing firm to set up a digital call centre and provide customer service to its 36 lakh consumers in four distribution zones - Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Cumilla.

As per the contract, private firm Digicon Technologies Ltd will set up the call centre within next three months at the Biduyt Bhaban in Dhaka, from which it will operate the call centre to provide services to BPDB consumers from January 1, 2023.

The 24/7 call centre will remain operational throughout the year and once it comes into operation, any BPDB customer can lodge a complaint though using an app or through a call at 16131 anytime from a mobile phone.

The call centre will instantly receive the complaint and put it forward to the respective responsible official to address the issue and also send the customer feedback about the status of the complaint. The customer can also track the complaint status through using the app and can rate the service when the complaint is resolved. -UNB











