Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Millions to benefit as Ismaili community celebrates second Global Ismaili CIVIC Day

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Coming together to protect the Earth on Global Ismaili CIVIC Day, thousands of volunteers across the globe pledge to offer thousands of hours of voluntary service to strengthen their communities through environmental stewardship.
The Global Ismaili CIVIC Day is an annual Ismaili CIVIC signature event held every year on September 25.
 It is a global programme under which the Ismaili Muslim community across the world has united around its centuries-old tradition of serving humanity by rendering voluntary service to improve the quality of life of the communities in which they live, regardless of faith, gender and background. .
This international endeavour reflects the community's ethic of civic engagement and good citizenship, said a media release on Sunday.
 To mark this global day in Bangladesh, volunteers from the Ismaili community pledge to plant 1,000 trees as part of the Global Ismaili CIVIC Day.
From September 22 onwards, they are planting trees in schools and parks and also providing fruit trees to low-income families across Bangladesh who can generate year-long income from the produce from the trees.
These efforts will be facilitated with technical support from Green Savers.
Since 2020, Ismaili CIVIC activities in more than 30 countries across the globe have benefited millions of people with over 1.3 million trees planted, more than 30,000 volunteers involved, over 125,000 hours of voluntary service conducted, more than 150 partners engaged, and more than 600 activities held.     -UNB


