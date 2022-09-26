Video
IICT networking workshop held at RUET

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

RAJSHAHI, Sept 25: A daylong networking workshop was held at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) on Sunday aimed at improving its networking and automation system side by side with strengthening IT Support.
Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT) of RUET hosted the workshop titled "RUET Campus Networking and ICT Vision" held at seminar hall of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
Vice-chancellor-in-Charge Prof Sazzad Hossain addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest, while registrar Prof Selim Hossain was in the chair.
Former Vice-chancellor Prof Rafiqul islam Sheikh, Director of Institutional Quality Assurance Cell Prof Abdul Goffar Khan and its Associate Director Prof Masud Khan and Administrator of Central Computer Centre Prof Ali Hossain also spoke.
Sazzad Hossain expected that the workshop will work as an intellectual platform in future to share ideas and present the latest findings and experiences in the mentioned areas.    -BSS


