

PM's call for increased US investments



However, the PM has rightly branded Bangladesh as a lucrative country for investment.



In particular, she called for more US investments in the sectors for renewable energy, shipbuilding, automobile, pharmaceuticals, heavy machines, chemical fertilizers, ICT, marine resources, medical equipment, and C-19 vaccine manufacturing.



We believe, PM's wooing of US investment is both significant and relevant, especially under the country's economic reality.



However, importance of foreign investments in the economic development of a country is immense. Due to Covid-19, country marked a significant standstill in foreign investment. And now that normalcy is back again, huge foreign investment is needed to restore economic mobility.



USA is a time tested friend of Bangladesh and also one of our top trading partners and its continuous support over the years has added value to our development success story.



As Bangladesh is one of the largest RMG exporters, third largest vegetable producing, fourth largest rice producing and fifth largest inland fish producing country, we believe, larger US investment in Bangladesh can result in a win-win trade and business partnership for both the countries. In addition, increased US investments in the country will no doubt expand and diversify the ambit of job market ending unemployment curse of millions of youths.



Unquestionably, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, foreign investment in the country has gathered momentum over the years. It is doing far better in terms of market size and competitive labour costs. But then again the country falls short in some key areas, such as compliance with international production standards, confidence in regulatory environment, access to skilled labour, easy cross border movement of goods, and easy access to critical inputs such as industrial land, energy and power. These bottlenecks demand urgent attention of policymakers.



Lest we forget, on a number of earlier occasions, many foreign investors had thrown up their cards raising allegations of complex business procedures and pointless bureaucratic red tapes existing in the country.



