Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Surge in Dengue

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Dear Sir
Our country usually receives 12 to 15 days of rain every month from June to September. Therefore, the incidence of dengue increased during this time. Aedes mosquito is the carrier of two deadly diseases like dengue and yellow fever. Symptoms of dengue fever usually appear between 3 and 15 days after being bitten by an Aedes mosquito.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in clean and clear water. Mosquitoes do not lay eggs in unclean, dirty and smelly water. Many people in the city like to plant various flowers and fruit trees on the roof. Aedes mosquitoes are born as a result of long-term accumulation of water in them. So we have to clean the water in different containers in our house within 3 to 5 days. Aedes mosquitoes are more likely to bite in the morning and early evening. If you are infected with dengue fever, do not panic and take preventive measures. During this time the body is very dehydrated. Therefore dengue affected person should drink more liquids, lemon juice, canned water, various fruit juices. After all, awareness of all of us can prevent dengue panic.

Md Syful Mia
Student, University of Chittagong.



