Pharmacy sector deserves more attention

The pharmacy profession has grown dramatically in the past several years in terms of the delivery of professional services, and it is now acknowledged as a significant profession in the multidisciplinary delivery of health care. Contrary to the situation in industrialized nations, pharmacists in developing nations continue to be underutilized, and neither the community nor other healthcare professionals place much importance on their work as healthcare professionals.



Pharmacy is a health profession dedicated to ensuring the safe and efficient use of drugs. It connects the health sciences with the fundamental sciences. From an emphasis on drug compounding and distribution to expanded pharmaceutical care services, the professional roles and responsibilities of pharmacists have changed over time. Pharmacists now must adopt a patient-centred perspective due to rising health demands, a complicated spectrum of chronic medications, and poor adherence to recommended medication regimens.



The phrase "pharmaceutical care," coined by Hepler and Strand, is currently advocated by pharmacy organizations and academic training programmes all over the world as a concept and standard of patient care delivery. The pharmaceutical care idea has transformed the pharmacy profession, making it more accountable for patient care, especially to ensuring that a patient experiences positive drug therapy outcomes.



The provision of pharmacological care services has been largely facilitated by pharmacists in various regions of the world. Additionally, there is a strong consensus that pharmacists can significantly improve the delivery of primary healthcare, particularly in poor nations. Their duties vary depending on where they work in the world; some focus on the manufacturing and distribution of medications, while others concentrate on imparting pharmaceutical knowledge to medical professionals, nurses, and patients.

Due to differences in requirements and expectations, culture, difficulties, legislation, rules, available resources, and other considerations, pharmacy practice differs greatly from nation to nation.



Health professionals like pharmacists prefer to work in cities rather than rural areas due to the affluence of the urban population. The availability of health services in urban and rural locations differs significantly due to a shortage of human resources. This frequently results from a lack of pharmacists.



Contrary to what pharmacists in affluent nations confront, pharmaceutical services in poor nations face certain unique difficulties. The most frequent issue is a shortage of adequate and high-quality drugs. In poorer nations, there are also severe problems with irrational medication use and lax regulatory enforcement of drug sales.



Although Bangladesh's healthcare system is not as advanced as those in more industrialized nations, the nation is making efforts to improve it and increase financing for it. There is still a long way to go before Bangladesh's citizens have more access to healthcare than it now does.



Bangladesh's healthcare system is diverse. This healthcare system has very little central control. It is therefore governed and managed by for-profit businesses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the national government, and international welfare groups. Medical professionals, specialists, and clinical supplies are in short supply. Only roughly 3.06 doctors are present per 10,000 inhabitants, which is a very low ratio. Even less, at 1.07, there are nurses for per 10,000 people. Additionally, there are 36% open positions for sanctioned healthcare professionals, and just 35% of the nation's healthcare and clinical facilities employ more than 75% of their sanctioned staff. Additionally, there are 50% fewer providers of alternative medicine.



In Bangladesh, non-communicable illnesses are the main killers. Medical schools and healthcare training institutes now have more students enrolled. By expanding the number of healthcare professionals relative to the population, this will help the nation. Urban areas are where the majority of doctors and healthcare professionals are located. There are frequently inadequate healthcare facilities in rural locations.



In Bangladesh, socioeconomic inequality has an impact on healthcare. High out-of-pocket expenses are a result of limited government funding. High out-of-pocket expenses are another factor contributing to Bangladesh's poorest people' inability to pay for specific treatments or services. 63.3% of the overall cost is typically covered by Bangladeshi individuals, with the remaining amount covered by the government.



After the Bangladesh Pharmacy Ordinance-1976 was enacted, the profession was officially recognised in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has 36 universities with bachelor's degree programmes in pharmacy. A new pharmacy graduate in Bangladesh views industrial pharmacy practices as a key career path. As a result, proper health services are not maintained, and the job market for just graduated pharmacists becomes more and more precarious.



Although principal areas of employment for pharmacists include those of hospital pharmacists, clinical pharmacists in clinics, and community pharmacists in particular communities but for graduates in pharmacy, there are just a few industrial practice areas available in Bangladesh's actual circumstances. Graduate pharmacists working in the production, R&D, quality assurance, quality control, and marketing of products, among other things, are found in the industrial or marketing sectors.



However, professionals with degrees in biochemistry, microbiology, biotechnology, or chemistry can also operate in these departments. Due to the fact that the courses required for a bachelor's degree mostly focus on industrial practices, the educational system for pharmacy is one of the main causes of constrained pharmacy practices.



However, no regulatory body in Bangladesh has taken any action to create a graduate pharmacist's scope of practice to include hospital pharmacy, clinical pharmacy, or community pharmacy practices. Some B- or C-grade pharmacists who have received their diplomas for a short while are employed in these hospital departments.



The work opportunities for graduate pharmacists in health-developed nations like Canada and America are not only confined to industrial pharmacy operations; a large number of pharmacists are also involved in community, hospital, and clinical pharmacy services. In this line of hospital pharmacy, pharmacists are in charge of medicine distribution, quality control, developing and revising dosage forms, monitoring and reporting drug safety, and creating pharmaceutical dosage units. In these sector the physician or doctor are not expert.



The combined services of doctor and pharmacist will provide the best result for the patient. As the physician and pharmacist of the developed countries work together to treat a patient their health care service is flourished.



To improve our healthcare system, proper emphasis should be given on pharmacy sector and hospital pharmacy must be implemented.

The writer is a student,

Department of Pharmacy,

Jagannath University, Dhaka













