Unsteadly policy making taking toll on gas sector

Bangladesh has huge reserve of Natural Gas. Natural gas driven energy plan, policy and its practices for all usages from households to industries appear mismatch. Therefore, country is facing problem to avail benefits of its huge natural gas resources. Wise initiative has taken to solve these problems from its demand, production to supply side management.



Bangladesh depends on its own natural gas and imported LNG to meet the country's demand. The long term and high volume LNG contracts are insufficient which makes necessary to import huge LNG from spot market. But the spot market price is very high due to the recent geo-political situation. For this reason, the country's LNG dependent industries are facing problem in terms of production now-a-days. Therefore, wise initiative has to be taken to solve the present natural gas driven energy crisis from the production to supply side management.



The government is looking for exploring gas production to manage the country's concurrent energy-related crisis. In Bangladesh, new gas fields had been discovered in where approximately 1.3 trillion cubic meters of gas reserve already exists.



In the last 20 years, there were no effective measures to explore natural gas production to manage the national energy demand. Decision has been taken to import LNG instead of extraction of gas production from country's own reserve. In fact, this sector depends on import oriented LNG to support the industries and households fuel need despite having huge reserve. As a result, the price of gas and gas related industries are partially out of our hand. And thus it triggers to pay higher prices for all buyers from consumers to industrial goods eventually.



After discovering the Bibiyana gas field in 1998, there had been no initiative to explore new gas-wells and extraction activities within our own natural gas reserve. Along with this there were no effective initiatives to explore new gas-field by the BAPEX along with foreign strategic alliance.



Energy regulatory bodies acknowledged that the present usage of gas fields reserve will be exhausted in the next seven years. Even after this situation, existing gas fields' extraction for production has not been started. The concerned authorities had paid more attention to import LNG to support the gas driven energy demand.



However, the authority framed an argument at that time that the country cannot bear huge amount of money for gas-well exploration. For this reason, they did not take any decision for production of the existing gas-wells to support industries and households usages. However, they perhaps ignored the point of how long such decision will be sustained.



Data have revealed that the gas field production has reduced down to 2300 cubic meter. Along with this, 500 cubic meter gas is being imported from Qatar and Oman. However, the deficit of 700 cubic meters still remains.



At present, world prices are going up as the LNG import from open market has stopped. To tackle the present crisis BAPEX has taken initiatives from the year 2022 to 2025 to dig forty gas-wells by the next four years.



Notably, the dispute with Maynmar concerning the Bay of Bengal areas has been settled by the year 2012, but since then gas exploration on those targeted deep sea areas has not started yet. The argument has shown that the gas-wells extraction production and sharing contracts by the foreign counterparts were not properly placed to them. Considering the present situation, the authorities have taken the initiative to attract foreign companies. And for this reason, they are rectifying partnership contract in accordance with the neighboring countries. So that production and its sharing contracts can be updated. The key motto is to attract more foreign companies to avail more technical and financial benefits from them to overcome the present crisis. But the big challenge is to solve this crisis immediately since in last 20 years all these activities had been stopped.



Investigation is crucial to know why the international companies have been reluctant and where is our lacking to attract them as our strategic development partner.

The writer is a university teacher

of Business Studies Faculty















