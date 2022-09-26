

Early vegetable growers get good profit in Rajshahi

Getting satisfactory yielding and profits in the last winter season, growers have enhanced their farming lands this year. They have also been joined by new growers who became interested seeing their last year's yield and profit.

According to field sources, hopeful growers are carrying out their farming activities in a festive manner. They are passing a very busy time with rearing and farming.

The winter vegetables demand goes high and fetches good profits while bazaars remain fairly stable.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of paddy farmers said, seeing a bumper production and good profit of advance vegetables in the last year, they became interested to suit the early vegetable farming.

Vegetables included potato, radish, eggplant, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, brinjal, amaranth, spinach, and onion.

Facilitated by adequate rainfall, growers could have cultivated winter vegetables without any hassle by early August.

A profitable vegetable production is very likely if there is no major natural disaster in the country, growers hoped.

In the district, advance winter vegetable farming has been continuing to go up while farming costs of other crops including paddy are increasing day by day. But their prices are still very low. So growers of such crops are opting to vegetable farming, they added.

In a visit to different areas at Bausa, Bazubagha, Gorgori, Pakuria, Arani and Chawkrajapur unions in Bagha Upazila, it was found some growers busy with preparing fields, seed-sowing, sapling-planting as well as nurturing.

