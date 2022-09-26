

New Zilla Parishad chief in Pirojpur

She is only Awami League (AL) nominated woman candidate among candidates of forthcoming elections to 61 Zilla Parishad elections of the country due on October 17.

Salma Rahman is a member of a martyred family. Her elder brother Shaheed Omar Farque was Pirojpur sub-divisional president of Chhatra League during the Liberation War and sacrificed his life.

At a press conference, Md. Mohiuddin Maharaj who was immediate passed Zila Parishad chairman and administrator, declared withdrawal of his candidature in favour of Salma Rahman.

AKMA Awal, president of district AL, Md Habibur Rahman Malek, mayor of Pirojpur Municipality and Vice-President of district AL, leaders of district AL and upazila AL and upazila chairmen were present at the press conference.

Three other candidates also withdrew their candidature.













