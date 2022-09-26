Three found dead in 3 dists

Three people including a woman and an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Jhenidah and Manikganj, in three days.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the hanging body an elderly man in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Saturday after seven days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Azer Ali Mondal, 75, a resident of Alisha Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Azer Ali went missing from his house on September 17.

On Saturday afternoon, locals saw the body of the man hanging from a tree in an orchard and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maheshpur Police Station (PS) Ismail Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a housewife in Baraigram Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Akhter, 45, wife of Abdul Barek, a resident of Gopalpur Schoolpara area in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Baraigram PS Zubair Hossain said a phone caller informed them about the body at around 2:30 am through the National Emergency hotline '999'.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

Meanwhile, the deceased's husband Barek remains absconding.

Police assumed that Beauty might have been slaughtered by Barek over a family feud.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the deceased's husband.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from a hatchery in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain, 24.

Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of Rubel lying at a hatchery in Koitara area in the upazila at around 1:30am and informed the police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 3am and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have arrested the deceased's brother-in-law for questioning in this connection.

The arrested man is Sohel alias Nurunnabi, 28. He used to work in the hatchery along with Rubel.

Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rouf Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard.













