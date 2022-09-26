Dengue patients rise in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Sept 25: The number of dengue patients is increasing in the district alarmingly.

On Thursday, seven patients got admission in the district hospital including three each from Pirojpur Sadar Upazila and Indurkani Upazila and one from Kawkhali Upazila.

According to hospital sources, the dengue infection rate has been double in the last two weeks. So far, 21 admitted patients got released.

Civil Surgeon Md Dr. HasanatYousuf Zaki said, "We are trying to provide medical assistance amid bed crisis The capacity of the hospital is 100-bed one, but now 164 patients are being treated."

CS urged the people to be aware about dengue. Only awareness can prevent the dengue and other communicable disease, he added.

There is no death report in the district, he maintained.













