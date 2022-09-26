Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dengue patients rise in Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Sept 25: The number of dengue patients is increasing in the district alarmingly.
On Thursday, seven patients got admission in the district hospital including three each from Pirojpur Sadar Upazila and Indurkani Upazila and one from Kawkhali Upazila.
According to hospital sources, the dengue infection rate has been double in the last two weeks. So far, 21 admitted patients got released.
Civil Surgeon Md Dr. HasanatYousuf Zaki said, "We are trying to provide medical assistance amid bed crisis The capacity of the hospital is 100-bed one, but now 164 patients are being      treated."
CS urged the people to be aware about dengue.  Only awareness can prevent the dengue and other communicable disease, he added.
There is no death report in the district, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Early vegetable growers get good profit in Rajshahi
New Zilla Parishad chief in Pirojpur
Three found dead in 3 dists
Dengue patients rise in Pirojpur
The photo shows the Hilsa weighing three kilograms
Three men murdered in three districts
Jute farmers face loss at Fulbari
A  rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft