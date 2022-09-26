Three men murdered in three districts

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Natore and Rajshahi, in four days.

MANIKGANJ: A septuagenarian man was beaten to death with hammers allegedly by his sons and sons-in-laws in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday over a land dispute.

The deceased was identified as Arshed Ali, 75, a resident of Char Ukiyara Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Arshed Ali donated 10 satak of land to a graveyard in the village. Due to this, his sons got angry and started quarrelling with him.

As a sequel to that, Arshed's sons Khabir Hossain and Khorshed Ali along with their wives indiscriminately beat up him with hammers at around 8am at one stage of an altercation, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have detained four people including Khabir's wife Sahera, Khorshed and his wife Ruma, for interrogation in this regard.

Khabir went into hiding soon after the incident.

Manikganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken after an investigation.

NATORE: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was allegedly beaten to death by Naldanga Upazila Parishad chairman in the district.

The Awami League (AL) has suspended Naldanga Upazila Parishad chairman for allegedly beating Chhatra League leader Jamiul Alim Jibon to death.

A letter signed by Naldanga Upazila AL President Abdus Shukur and its General Secretary (GS) Mushfiqur Rahman Muku announced the decision on Saturday night.

Jibon, 21, who was allegedly beaten up by Naldanga Upazila Parishad Chairman Asaduzzaman Asad on September 19, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday.

Jibon, a member of Naldanga Upazila Unit of BCL, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 1:20pm on Friday.

Earlier, District AL GS Shariful Islam Ramzan, who attended Jiban's janaja, asked to expel Asad from the party.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A young man was stabbed to death by his paternal uncle in Bagha Upazila of the district.

Deceased Shahid Hossain, 20, was the son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Arani Diarpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shahid had a previous enmity with his uncle Abdur Rashid.

Following this, Abdur Rashid attacked on Shahid in Tetultala area adjacent to Arani Municipal Market on September 17 last, and started stabbing him indiscriminately with a sharp weapon, leaving the youth severely injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to the RMCH.

Later on, Shahid succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 11:30pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have detained the accused Abdur Rashid and sent him to the jail.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case with the PS is underway in this connection.













