Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Jute farmers face loss at Fulbari

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Anil Chandro Roy

Jute growers busy in separating fibres in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram. photo: observer

Jute growers busy in separating fibres in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 25: Jute growers in Fulbari Upazila of the district are incurring loss as their cultivation cost is higher than their selling price.
Though primary price of jute selling is ranging at Tk 2,500-32,000, growers are incurring losses.
Jute retting was hampered at Fulbari due to water shortage  one and a half months back. Amid unabated drought, most growers managed their jute retting in remote rivers. Many others separated buckles of jute plants and managed their retting in ribbon system in low water.
Rain dropped in the last two/three weeks in the upazila. Rivers, canals and beels became full of water. Growers got relief.
A visit found growers retting their jute plants in rivers, canals and other water bodies in the upazila. Others were seen separating fibre.
Jjute has started arriving at local haats and bazaars. Besides, wholesalers coming from far areas were seen collecting jute.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers of different areas said, drought and increased labourer cost have caused their high production costs.
Abul Kasem and Ershadul Haq of Kurushaferusha area said, they each cultivated jute on 1.5 bighas. Due to drought, they retted their jute in ditches some two kilometres away. Their separating work has been finished. Per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 4,000-5,000.
Their farming cost was counted low since they maintained  most farming activities themselves. They hired fibre separating men in exchange of jute sticks.
Kasem has got 7.5 maunds of jute from his 1.5 bighas while Ershadul 13 maunds from the same land.
Ershadul sold his jute at Tk 3,000 per maund to local wholesaler. But Kasem could not sell his jute as his jute offered Tk 2,600 per maund.
Grower Nazrul Islam of Gourakmandal area said, he farmed jute on four bighas. His yielding was not good. He can get six maunds per bigha. But his farming cost stood at over Tk 10,000 per bigha.
"I will have to sell my jute at Tk 2,500-2,700 per maund. Good yielded jute in good colour is selling at Tk 3,000 per maund. Growers will be benefitted if per maund sells st Tk 3,500-4,000. If not, growers will have to count losses."
Grower Toyeb Ali of Purba Fulmati area brought his eight bighas under jute. His five bighas were damaged by non-stop rainfall soon after seed-sowing. He could have lifted only three bighas.
His per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 16,000-17,000 including Tk 5,000 for separating cost, retting labourer cost Tk 6,000,  plough, fertiliser, medicine and seed about Tk 5,000. Some 200-250 loads (bunch of jute plans) of jute are found per bigha while per 20-load separating cost by labour is Tk 400.  He is likely to get 8-10 maund per bigha.
At the current price of jute, growers are counting losses, he added.
Upazla Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, this year jute farming was targeted on 759 hectares (ha) in six unions of the upazila, but amid drought only 540 ha have been cultivated.
Now jute is cultivated on abandoned lands and char areas, she added.
"We've encouraged marginal growers for farming rich species of jute. Exhibition plots have been hanged through growers in different areas," , she maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Early vegetable growers get good profit in Rajshahi
New Zilla Parishad chief in Pirojpur
Three found dead in 3 dists
Dengue patients rise in Pirojpur
The photo shows the Hilsa weighing three kilograms
Three men murdered in three districts
Jute farmers face loss at Fulbari
A  rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft