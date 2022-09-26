Jute farmers face loss at Fulbari



Jute growers busy in separating fibres in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram. photo: observer

Though primary price of jute selling is ranging at Tk 2,500-32,000, growers are incurring losses.

Jute retting was hampered at Fulbari due to water shortage one and a half months back. Amid unabated drought, most growers managed their jute retting in remote rivers. Many others separated buckles of jute plants and managed their retting in ribbon system in low water.

Rain dropped in the last two/three weeks in the upazila. Rivers, canals and beels became full of water. Growers got relief.

A visit found growers retting their jute plants in rivers, canals and other water bodies in the upazila. Others were seen separating fibre.

Jjute has started arriving at local haats and bazaars. Besides, wholesalers coming from far areas were seen collecting jute.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers of different areas said, drought and increased labourer cost have caused their high production costs.

Abul Kasem and Ershadul Haq of Kurushaferusha area said, they each cultivated jute on 1.5 bighas. Due to drought, they retted their jute in ditches some two kilometres away. Their separating work has been finished. Per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 4,000-5,000.

Their farming cost was counted low since they maintained most farming activities themselves. They hired fibre separating men in exchange of jute sticks.

Kasem has got 7.5 maunds of jute from his 1.5 bighas while Ershadul 13 maunds from the same land.

Ershadul sold his jute at Tk 3,000 per maund to local wholesaler. But Kasem could not sell his jute as his jute offered Tk 2,600 per maund.

Grower Nazrul Islam of Gourakmandal area said, he farmed jute on four bighas. His yielding was not good. He can get six maunds per bigha. But his farming cost stood at over Tk 10,000 per bigha.

"I will have to sell my jute at Tk 2,500-2,700 per maund. Good yielded jute in good colour is selling at Tk 3,000 per maund. Growers will be benefitted if per maund sells st Tk 3,500-4,000. If not, growers will have to count losses."

Grower Toyeb Ali of Purba Fulmati area brought his eight bighas under jute. His five bighas were damaged by non-stop rainfall soon after seed-sowing. He could have lifted only three bighas.

His per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 16,000-17,000 including Tk 5,000 for separating cost, retting labourer cost Tk 6,000, plough, fertiliser, medicine and seed about Tk 5,000. Some 200-250 loads (bunch of jute plans) of jute are found per bigha while per 20-load separating cost by labour is Tk 400. He is likely to get 8-10 maund per bigha.

At the current price of jute, growers are counting losses, he added.

Upazla Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, this year jute farming was targeted on 759 hectares (ha) in six unions of the upazila, but amid drought only 540 ha have been cultivated.

Now jute is cultivated on abandoned lands and char areas, she added.

"We've encouraged marginal growers for farming rich species of jute. Exhibition plots have been hanged through growers in different areas," , she maintained.











