Two men electrocuted in Barishal, Kushtia

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Kushtia, in two days.

BARISHAL: A young man was electrocuted while connecting a satellite dish at a house in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Sujon Hawlader, 22, was the son of Salam Hawlader, a resident of Kochnagar area in the upazila. He was a technician of a dish line trading organization.

Local sources said Sujon came in contact with a live electric wire at night while he was trying to connect dish line at a house in Sahebganj area, which left him critically injured

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Sujon to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, he died on the way to Barishal.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Bakerganj Police Station Satyaranjan Khaskel confirmed the incident.

KUSHTIA: A man was electrocuted in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 35, son of Shawkat Ali, a resident of Nafarkandi area under Chhatian Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Monirul came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was trying to start an electric motor in his under construction house, which left him dead on spot.

Chhatian Union Parishad Chairman Kabir Biswas confirmed the incident.











