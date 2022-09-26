Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men electrocuted in Barishal, Kushtia

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Kushtia, in two days.
BARISHAL: A young man was electrocuted while connecting a satellite dish at a house in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Sujon Hawlader, 22, was the son of Salam Hawlader, a resident of Kochnagar area in the upazila. He was a technician of a dish line trading organization.
Local sources said Sujon came in contact with a live electric wire at night while he was trying to connect dish line at a house in Sahebganj area, which left him critically injured
Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Sujon to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, he died on the way to Barishal.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Bakerganj Police Station Satyaranjan Khaskel confirmed the incident.
KUSHTIA: A man was electrocuted in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 35, son of Shawkat Ali, a resident of Nafarkandi area under Chhatian Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Monirul came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was trying to start an electric motor in his under construction house, which left him dead on spot.
Chhatian Union Parishad Chairman Kabir Biswas confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Early vegetable growers get good profit in Rajshahi
New Zilla Parishad chief in Pirojpur
Three found dead in 3 dists
Dengue patients rise in Pirojpur
The photo shows the Hilsa weighing three kilograms
Three men murdered in three districts
Jute farmers face loss at Fulbari
A  rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft