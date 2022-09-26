

New executive body of Gaibandha AL formed

Earlier, Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, and also a presidium member of AL, inaugurated the council through releasing balloons and pigeons in the sky.

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and minister for Road Transport and Bridges, as the chief guest, addressed the tri-annual conference and council at Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium of the town after being connected virtually from his residence in Dhaka on Saturday.

He also urged all to be alert and careful against the persons who are making conspiracy to turn the country into a failed state.

Presided over by President of district AL Advocate Syed Shams-ul- Alam Hiru, the function was also addressed, among others, by Organizing Secretary of AL Shakhawat Hossain Shafique, and Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini.













