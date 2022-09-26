Video
Home Countryside

New executive body of Gaibandha AL formed

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 25: Abu Bakar Siddique and Mojammel Haque Mondal were declared president and general secretary of district Awami League respectively at its tri-annual council held on Saturday.
Earlier, Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, and also a presidium member of AL, inaugurated the council through releasing balloons and pigeons in the sky.
Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and minister for Road Transport and Bridges, as the chief guest, addressed the tri-annual conference and council at Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium of the town after being connected virtually from his residence in Dhaka on Saturday.
He also urged all to be alert and careful against the persons who are making conspiracy to turn the country into a failed state.
Presided over by President of district AL Advocate Syed Shams-ul- Alam Hiru, the function was also addressed, among others, by Organizing Secretary of AL Shakhawat Hossain Shafique, and Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini.


