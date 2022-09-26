Mina Day observed at Porsha

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Sept 25: Mina Day was observed in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday in a befitting manner.

Porsha Upazila administration organized different programmes in collaboration with Upazila Education Office on the occasion.

A discussion meeting was held in the Upazila Parishad auditorium with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Acting) Zakir Hossain in the chair.

Upazila Education Officer Mazharul Islam gave a welcome speech at the discussion.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury was present as special guest at the programme.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out and paraded the main streets in the upazila town.

The rally was participated by different officials, teachers and students.

URC Instructor Kamruzzaman Sardar, Assistant Education Officers Oliul Islam, Abdur Rahman and Shahnaz Akhtar, Mathbaria Primary School Head Teacher Abduch Sabur, Moshidpur Primary School Head Teacher Mozaharul Islam Shah, Ghatnagar Primary School Head Teacher Abul Basar and Nitpur Diara Model Primary School Head Teacher Akbar Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.











