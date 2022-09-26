

Students of 20 villages suffer for muddy road at Santhia

The muddy road was raised 40 years back. Since then the road has been in need of cementing.

Thousands of people of many villages and students, teachers and employees of different schools and colleges face troubles everyday.

The road has been useless for communication. Farmers are facing disarray in taking their agri-products to haats and bazaars.

Emergency services, such as ambulance, fire service and law-enforcing forces can't reach areas rapidly.

The 1,200-metre road ranging from Darahmuda Purbapara J.P.H Darul Ulum Hafizia and Orphanage Madrasa to Darahmuda Khoaj Uddin School and College is muddy.

This is the link road of Santhia Upazila and Ataikul Police Station and the only road for going to Sadar Upazila.

Thousands of people of at least 20 villages, such as Darahmuda, Jorgachha, Hanpania, Fulbari, Ganeshpur, Bhulboriah, Haatbaria, Nandanpur, Kalogram, and Ramchandrapur use the road.

Besides, students of at least 15 education institutions including Darahmuda Khoaj Uddin School and College, BM College, Technical School, Jorahgachha Degree College, Ganeshpur Government Primary School, Ramchandrapur Junior High School, and Dakhil Madrasa also use it.

Principal of Darahmuda Khoaj Uddin School and College Siraj Ud Dowla said, "There are about 2,200 students and over 100 teachers and employees who use this road every day. But they can't reach their destination in time."

Darahmuda School students Ria, Mallika, Dipa and Khalid said, "Many times, we can't go to school timely due to the bad road."

Anwara Khatun of Darahmuda Village said, "One girl Luki, daughter of Lal Chand of our village, delivered baby on the road as it was delayed to take her to hospital two months back."

Sekandar Ali Pramanik, Khorshed Ali Sheikh, Abdul Aziz said, they have been seeing this muddy road since their birth, and they heard it to be metalised for 40 years.

Farmer Abdul Halim, son of late Habibur Rahman of Darahmuda Village, died in a van accident while going to haat by walking with onion three months back.

One week back student Naym fell down from his bicycle while going to school on the road and his hand got broken.

Two months back, one Abdus Samad, son of Jamat Ali, became wounded in an auto-van mishap, and now he is lame.

Santhia Upazila Engineer Fazlul Haq said, "According to rate schedule of 2019, an estimate of Tk 2 lakh has been made. Our effort is on for constructing the road. If approved, the road work will begin."











