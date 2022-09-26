Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Students of 20 villages suffer for muddy road at Santhia

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

Students of 20 villages suffer for muddy road at Santhia

Students of 20 villages suffer for muddy road at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Sept 25: The road in front of Darahmuda School and College at Nandanpur Union in Santhia Upazila of the district is causing immense public sufferings.
The muddy road was raised 40 years back. Since then the road has been in need of cementing.
Thousands of people of many villages and students, teachers and employees of different schools and colleges face troubles everyday.   
The road has been useless for communication. Farmers are facing disarray in taking their agri-products to haats and bazaars.
Emergency services, such as ambulance, fire service and law-enforcing forces can't reach areas rapidly.
The 1,200-metre road ranging from Darahmuda Purbapara J.P.H Darul Ulum Hafizia and Orphanage Madrasa to Darahmuda Khoaj  Uddin School and College is muddy.
This is the link road of Santhia Upazila and Ataikul Police Station and the only road for going to Sadar Upazila.
Thousands of people of at least 20 villages, such as Darahmuda, Jorgachha, Hanpania, Fulbari, Ganeshpur, Bhulboriah, Haatbaria, Nandanpur, Kalogram, and Ramchandrapur use the road.  
Besides, students of at least 15 education institutions including Darahmuda Khoaj Uddin School and College, BM College, Technical School, Jorahgachha Degree College, Ganeshpur Government Primary School, Ramchandrapur Junior High School, and Dakhil Madrasa also use it.
Principal of Darahmuda Khoaj Uddin School and College Siraj Ud Dowla said, "There are about 2,200 students and over 100 teachers and employees who use this road every day. But they can't reach their destination in time."
Darahmuda School students Ria, Mallika, Dipa and Khalid said, "Many times, we can't go to school timely due to the bad road."
Anwara Khatun of Darahmuda Village said, "One girl Luki, daughter of Lal Chand of our village, delivered baby on the road as it was delayed to take her to hospital two months back."
Sekandar Ali Pramanik, Khorshed Ali Sheikh, Abdul Aziz said, they have been seeing this muddy road since their birth, and they heard it to be metalised for 40 years.
Farmer Abdul Halim, son of late Habibur Rahman of Darahmuda Village, died in a van accident while going to haat by walking with onion three months back.
One week back student Naym fell down from his bicycle while going to school on the road and his hand got broken.  
Two months back, one Abdus Samad, son of Jamat Ali, became wounded in an auto-van mishap, and now he is lame.  
Santhia Upazila Engineer Fazlul Haq said, "According to rate schedule of 2019, an estimate of Tk 2 lakh has been made. Our effort is on for constructing the road. If approved, the road work will begin."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Early vegetable growers get good profit in Rajshahi
New Zilla Parishad chief in Pirojpur
Three found dead in 3 dists
Dengue patients rise in Pirojpur
The photo shows the Hilsa weighing three kilograms
Three men murdered in three districts
Jute farmers face loss at Fulbari
A  rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft