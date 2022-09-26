Old woman found dead in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Sept 25: The body of an old woman was recovered in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aruna Halder, 60, wife of late Profullo Halder of Uttar Ghosekhati Village under Dirgha Union in the upazila.

Locals found the body in a ditch near her residence.

On information police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur District Hospital for an autopsy report.

She was suffering from diseases for the last few months. After a little bit recovery, she went to the paddy field nearing the ditch along a canal.

Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Nazirpur Police Station Md Humayun Kabir said, she drowned in the ditch anyhow.











