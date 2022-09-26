4 diagnostic centres closed in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Sept 25: Four diagnostic centres were closed in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Chandpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Shahadat Hossain conducted a drive in the afternoon and closed these illegal diagnostic centres.

The closed diagnostics are Greenview Diagnostic, Taqwa Diagnostic, Mim Diagnostic and Famous Diagnostic Centre.

The authority concerned informed that the diagnostics would be monitored so that they could not conduct their activities in future although these were not sealed at the time.

The CS said the four diagnostic centres had been closed due to various complaints.

Such drive will continue in the district, the CS added.











