2 dead, thousands without power after Typhoon Talas slams Japan

TOKYO, Sept 25: Thousands were without running water and power in central Japan on Sunday after Typhoon Talas dumped record rains on the region, triggering floods and landslides, and leaving at least two dead.

The body of a man in Kakegawa city, Shizuoka region, was pulled from what remained of his house on Saturday after a landslide destroyed it, a regional disaster management official said.

"Another male (in neighbouring Fukuroi city) was driving to his home (Saturday) when the water level rose and his vehicle apparently stopped. While the individual tried to walk home, he was believed to have died," the official said.

Another man was still missing in Kawanehoncho town in Shizuoka after his vehicle fell into a hole that opened up in the roadway, he said, adding that three others suffered minor injuries. -AFP









