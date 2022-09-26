

Syrian Kurdish women take part in a demonstration in Syria's northeastern city of Hasakeh on September 25 to express their support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini (portrait), who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities. Amini, whose Kurdish first name is Jhina, was arrested on September 13 for allegedly breaching the rules that mandate tightly-fitted hijab head coverings and which ban, among other things, tight trousers and brightly coloured clothes. photo : AFP