Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Portugal cruise past Czechs as Dalot bags brace

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Portugal's defender Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his team mates during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 2 football match between Czech Republic and Portugal at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on September 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Portugal's defender Diogo Dalot celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his team mates during the UEFA Nations League, league A group 2 football match between Czech Republic and Portugal at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on September 24, 2022. photo: AFP

PRAGUE, SEPT 25: Defender Diogo Dalot scored twice as Portugal eased past the Czech Republic 4-0 in Prague on Saturday to get within a point of reaching the UEFA Nations League play-offs.
Portugal, who won the first edition of the Nations League in 2019, lead Group 2 on 10 points, two ahead of Spain who were stunned by Switzerland 2-1 at home.
Portugal host Spain next Tuesday in their final group game.
Dalot opened the scoring on 33 minutes as he nutmegged Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik from a cutback provided by Rafael Leao.
Dalot sprinted down the pitch, passed the ball to his right and dashed into the box to pick up Leao's pass from the left following a cross narrowly missed by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bruno Fernandes made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time as Mario Rui found him facing Vaclik with a low cross from the left.
A minute later, the hosts squandered a penalty kick as Patrik Schick fired over the crossbar after VAR spotted Ronaldo handling the ball inside the box.
"The first half was brilliant, it had an excellent quality," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.
"We were perfectly ready for them and didn't really let them show much."
"When we scored the second, the Czechs failed to convert the penalty kick and grew even more nervous, while we stayed focused and were at ease."
Dalot added a second as he stunned Vaclik with a low left-foot shot from outside the area on 52 minutes.
Second-half substitute Diogo Jota headed home a late fourth from close range following a corner and Ronaldo's glancing header that found him at the far post.
Ronaldo failed to improve his record tally of 117 international goals and was left with a bloodied face after a clash with Vaclik early in the game.
"After the third goal, it was almost finished," said Santos, adding he expected a different game against Spain.
"Our tactics will not change, both teams want to win. It doesn't matter whether they lost or won today."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southgate insists he is right man to lead England to World Cup
Kipchoge puts new world marathon record down to 'real teamwork'
Lozano lifts Mexico to 1-0 win over Peru in WC warm-up
Samsonova credits Wimbledon ban for red-hot form
Spain defeat to Switzerland sets up Portugal showdown
Stunning Szalai strike gives Hungary 1-0 win over Germany in Leipzig
Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans to sue UEFA over Champions League fiasco
Djokovic makes stylish return at Laver Cup


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft