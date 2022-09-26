Tourism Fair begins Sept 29

Country's biggest tourism fair named 'Asian Tourism Fair (ATF)' will start on September 29 and end on October 1. The fair will be held at International Convention City Basundhara (ICCB).

State Minister for civil aviation and tourism, Md Mahbub Ali came up with the announcement at a programme at a city hole on Sunday.

Mahbub Ali said, "After post Covid-19 pandemic, to restore the tourism sector the arrangement of this fair will play a helpful role. It will encourage to domestic and foreign tourist. The chances of publicity of country's tourism sector will increase through participating domestic and foreign tourism organization."

"Nowadays, tourism sector is considered one of the biggest industries to build as dreamt of golden Bengal of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given many advices and instructed to implement of many types of projects in different time to develop this sector. The current government is tourism-friendly government. We hope that with the solitary afford of the government within some years, this sector will reach its desired destination," he added. The fair will run daily from 10:00am to 7:00pm. Around 130 different tourism organizations from Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Lithuania will participate in it. Among which there are more than 50 foreign institutions.

The fair will have various attractive travel offers, hotel, resort or package bookings including special discounts for the upcoming tourism season. Organizations participating in the fair include hotels, motels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and theme parks, among others.