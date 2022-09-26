Govt must support marginal people to fulfil SDG targets

The global poverty and discrimination will be more intense due to current climate change impact, Covid-19 pandemic and the recent war between Russia and Ukraine.

The whole situation has had a bad impact on the lives of the marginal people from health, education and social security services and such a crisis has posed various challenges to fulfil the targets of the SDGs goals by 2030, said experts.

Amid this crisis Global Call to Action against Poverty Network is set to celebrate 'Global Week of Action to SDGs in Bangladesh' beginning from 20-26 across the country.

Focusing this week- long programme, a national mass gathering programme with a discussion titled ' Food Security, Poverty and Inequality in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals Demanding an End of Such Discrimination, organised by Wave Foundation in cooperation with NRDS at the CIRDAO auditorium on Sunday.

Md Mohosin Ali, Executive Director, presided over the programme while Deputy Secretary Md. Mohammad Faruq-Uj-Jaman, Ministry of Finance was present as chief guest.

Drs Mahfuz Kabir, Research Director of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies ( BIISS) and Dr. Ajrin Karim, Research Fellow of Bangladesh Development Research Studies ( BIDS) both focused on those current crises that are responsible for leading poverty to the marginal community.

Md Abdul Awal, Executive Director of the NRDS moderated the event.

Referring to a recent research report Dr Ajrin Karim said that the success with regards to reducing the poverty level has gone in vain due to Covid-19 pandemic.

She also noted that Public health challenges have been enhanced due to Covid -19 pandemic which will have a bad impact on the health of marginal people.

However, she also suggested the government must figure out a price control mechanism to control poverty.

"To control poverty, the price should be controlled and the government must figure out a mechanism," she said.

Researcher Mahfuz Kabir said that a section of people are only thinking of making their own profit by following illegal activities which is negatively impacted the total development.

"The problem is not allocation but proper distribution. Nationally the funds are given but local people are not receiving due to ill practices," he said.

Deputy Secretary Md Mohammad Faruq-Uj-Jaman, said that the government has increased the financial support to ensure food security in the social safety programme to decrease the poverty of marginal people.

Besides, the representatives from the marginal farmers, RMG workers, women, media persons, disabled people and third gender also spoke at the event.











