People ready for final movement to oust govt:  BNP

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday said the country's people are ready for the 'final' movement to oust the current Awami League government, braving bullets and repressive acts.

"Prime Minister, you can no longer suppress the power of the people with your anger, rifles and guns. You don't know in which direction rifles and guns will turn now. There's still time to hand over power to a caretaker government," he said.

Speaking at a human chain programme, the BNP leader said people have got fed up with the 'misrule' and repression of the government. "People across the country have become agitated and you can't resist them by putting up any barricade. The awakened people are just waiting for the final push and they're ready to do it," he said. -UNB











