No scope to change government without election: Quader

Drawing attention of the BNP leaders, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said there is no scope of changing government without holding elections.

"People's mandate and holding elections are the only way to change any particular regime of the government," he said, addressing a press conference at his office in the secretariat here.

Criticizing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for frequently demanding resignation of the government, the ruling party leader asked the BNP leaders why the government will resign and who will accept the resignation. -BSS











