Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Eden College BCL VP injured in attack by Prez, GS goons

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent 

Injured VP of Eden Mahila College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) being carried by two activists after she sustained injuries in a factional clash on the campus on Sunday. photo : Observer

The Vice-President of Eden Mahila College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jannatul Ferdous, has been injured in an attack allegedly by the followers of the unit's President and General Secretary.
Eden College BCL President Tamanna Jasmine Riva and General Secretary Razia Sultana beat up Jannatul Ferdous at Begum Razia dormitory of the college for giving an interview to the media about extortion and seat trading in the college, said students. A tense situation has been prevailing on the campus over the incident and protest rallies and counter rallies were held after the incident. On September 22, Jannatul Ferdous gave an interview to the media alleging various irregularities, extortion, seat trading and hall occupation by BCL President and General Secretary.
Two days after the interview, the followers of BCL President and General Secretary threatened to remove her from the hall around 11:00pm on Saturday.
Contacted, Jannatul Ferdous said, "I was outside the hall.  Razia's followers entered my room to create trouble.  Later, my roommates called me and I returned to the hall and talked to some girls.  As soon as I came to the hall, followers of Razia beat me up and snatched  my phone."Tamanna Jesmin Riva and Razjia Sultana didn't respond to the call.  However, BCL has formed a two-member probe committee to investigate the incident.


