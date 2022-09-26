Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hindu community celebrates Mahalaya

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The Hindu community on  Sunday celebrated Mahalaya, across Bangladesh to Welcome Durga and her children.
With the onset of 'Devipaksha', Mahalaya is celebrated six days before Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangali Hindu community.
Usually,  Devi Paksha commences with Mahalaya Amavasya.
According to Hindu mythology Mahalaya marks the last day of 'Krishnapaksha', which is a dark fortnight in the month of Ashwin.
In the Indian state of West Bengal, Mahalaya is depicted in a show-tell manner, with songs, enactments and dances on regional television channels.
The television show is also viewed by a lot of people specially children in Bangladesh at dawn.
The most popular rendition of it, however, has been in the sonorous recorded voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra, whose collection of songs and mantras called Mahishasura Mardini are played customarily on the day of Mahalaya in every Bangali Hindu household in Bangladesh and West Bengal early in the morning.
Although Durga Puja begins on October 1 through 'Shasti' puja, the advent of Durga will herald from tomorrow.
The nine-day festival of Navratri dedicated to Goddess Durga in the month of Ashwin usually commences soon after Pitru Paksha ends.
Mahalaya marks an invitation of sorts to goddess Durga to begin her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth), along with her children.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tourism Fair begins Sept 29
Govt must support marginal people to fulfil SDG targets
People ready for final movement to oust govt:  BNP
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Eden College BCL VP injured in attack by Prez, GS goons
Hindu community celebrates Mahalaya
Counter propaganda against BD: PM to expats in NY
Tk 295cr capital dredging of Karnaphuli completes


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft