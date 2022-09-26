Hindu community celebrates Mahalaya

The Hindu community on Sunday celebrated Mahalaya, across Bangladesh to Welcome Durga and her children.

With the onset of 'Devipaksha', Mahalaya is celebrated six days before Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangali Hindu community.

Usually, Devi Paksha commences with Mahalaya Amavasya.

According to Hindu mythology Mahalaya marks the last day of 'Krishnapaksha', which is a dark fortnight in the month of Ashwin.

In the Indian state of West Bengal, Mahalaya is depicted in a show-tell manner, with songs, enactments and dances on regional television channels.

The television show is also viewed by a lot of people specially children in Bangladesh at dawn.

The most popular rendition of it, however, has been in the sonorous recorded voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra, whose collection of songs and mantras called Mahishasura Mardini are played customarily on the day of Mahalaya in every Bangali Hindu household in Bangladesh and West Bengal early in the morning.

Although Durga Puja begins on October 1 through 'Shasti' puja, the advent of Durga will herald from tomorrow.

The nine-day festival of Navratri dedicated to Goddess Durga in the month of Ashwin usually commences soon after Pitru Paksha ends.

Mahalaya marks an invitation of sorts to goddess Durga to begin her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth), along with her children.













