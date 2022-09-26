Tk 295cr capital dredging of Karnaphuli completes

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 25: At last capital dredging of the Karnaphuli River has been completed last month after two and a half years.

According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources, the contractor has already taken steps to hand over the report to the CPA. Meanwhile, the CPA asked a BUET expert team to carry out survey over the dredging of the river.

After a thorough survey by the BUET team, the management of CPA will receive the project, CPA sources said.

But the contractor will continue to look after the maintaining of the river for the next three years.

The dredging of the Karnaphuli began in December 2019. A company named 'E-Engineering Ltd' had been appointed for the project under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy at a cost of Tk 242 crore in May 2018. Under the project, the 2.5km long navigational channel from Sadarghat to Shah Amanat Bridge had been dredged out.

Earlier, the CPA had undertaken the project to dredge nearly 42 lakh cubic metres of wastes from the Karnaphuli at a cost of Tk 242 crore. During the ongoing project works the authority had detected that it was not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. For this reason, the authority had decided to dredge 51 lakh cubic metre more wastes from the riverbed.

BUET expert survey team proposed to dredge additional quantity of 9 lakh cubic metre of sludges from the Karnaphuli. It increased the cost of the works by around Tk 53.53 crore.

With the proposal of the BUET team, the cost increased to Tk 295 crore for dredging of 51 lakh cubic metre of wastes from the bottom of Karnaphuli River.













