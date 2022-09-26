BD progresses in   producing C-19 vaccines: Health Minister

NEW YORK, Sep 25: Health Minister Zahid Maleque, now in New York to attend the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA), has asked the developed countries to help Bangladesh in its efforts to produce Covid-19 vaccines locally.

In an interview he said at Lotte New York Palace Hotel the minister said the government has already bought lands to set up the vaccine plants. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have also been signed with some American companies in this regard.

"Till now, we've provided vaccines to our citizens with jabs purchased from the international market. But now we've decided to become a vaccine-sufficient country. We've already bought some lands for setting up the plants and some memorandums of understanding (MoU) have already been signed," said the minister.

Asked about the countries with which the MoUs have been signed, Zahid said that the government has inked deals with some American companies who are experts in the field of vaccine production technologies.

Replying to a question, the health minister said that Bangladesh will receive the assistance on a government to government (G2G) basis. -UNB











