

Sonali Bank signs agreement with BB to join a refinance scheme

On Sunday, at Bangladesh Bank conference Room, the agreement was signed by Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and Bangladesh Bank Agriculture Credit Department Director Md. Abul Kalam Azad, says a press release.

Among others, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath,

General Manager Md. Nurun Nabi and others high official of Bangladesh Bank were present in the occasion.

Under the refinancing scheme, Bangladesh Bank distributes Tk1000 crore in its own source and participating schedule banks will disburse the fund to the farmers.

