Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:39 AM
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Bangladesh Bank signs agreement with Rupali Bank

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Rupali Bank Ltd signed a 'Participation Agreement' with Bangladesh Bank to participate in a re-financing scheme of 1000 crore taka to increase the production of wheat and Corn.
On Sunday, at Bangladesh Bank conference Room, the agreement was signed by Rupali Bank CEO and Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir and Bangladesh Bank Agriculture Credit Department Director Md. Abul Kalam Azad, says a press release.
Among others, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, RupaliBank Limited Deputy General Manager Zebu Sultana and others high official of Bangladesh Bank were present on the occasion.
Under the refinancing scheme, Bangladesh Bank distributes Tk 1000 crore in its own source and participating schedule banks will disburse the fund to the farmers.



