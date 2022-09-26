

Bangladesh Bank signs agreement with Rupali Bank

On Sunday, at Bangladesh Bank conference Room, the agreement was signed by Rupali Bank CEO and Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir and Bangladesh Bank Agriculture Credit Department Director Md. Abul Kalam Azad, says a press release.

Among others, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, RupaliBank Limited Deputy General Manager Zebu Sultana and others high official of Bangladesh Bank were present on the occasion.

Under the refinancing scheme, Bangladesh Bank distributes Tk 1000 crore in its own source and participating schedule banks will disburse the fund to the farmers.



