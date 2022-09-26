

MBL Ashulia branch shifted at new location

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, virtually launched the branch in new location as chief guest. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the branch virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.

M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. spoke as special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs, Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary and guests, valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually with the branch shifting ceremony. Md. Mijanur Rahman, FVP and Head of Ashulia branch, gave his vote of thanks. New address of Ashulia Branch is - Abid Shopping Complex, Jamgora Chourasta, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka.





