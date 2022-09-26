Dutch supermarket boss steps aside after fraud probe

THE HAGUE, Sept 25: The chief executive of Jumbo, the Netherlands' second-largest supermarket chain, said Friday he was temporarily stepping down after he was questioned in a money laundering investigation.

Frits van Eerd was released from custody on Sunday but remains a suspect.

A joint statement from Jumbo and his family said van Eerd had decided to relinquish his functions for the time being "in the interests of Jumbo" and to "concentrate on his personal situation" after consultations with his relatives and the group's management. Dutch authorities had raided several premises and arrested nine people for suspected money laundering.

The main suspect is a 58-year-old man who is still in custody.

The company said earlier this month that van Eerd was "questioned in the context of the investigation" but the probe was "not aimed at Jumbo".

Jumbo sponsors high-profile athletes such as Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and the Jumbo-Visma cycling and skating teams.












