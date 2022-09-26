Video
Qatar distributes food parcels to 78,000 beneficiaries in BD

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

DOHA, Sept 25: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Bangladesh has distributed diverse food parcels to 15,600 families, or about 78,000 persons, at the camps of refugees and flood-affected people of Sylhet Division.
This is to alleviate their suffering, secure their basic food needs, enhance food security, and create temporary jobs for volunteers and heads of poor and refugee families.
Distributed in coordination with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, the food parcels contained a wide range of basic foodstuffs such as flour, lentils, chickpeas, beans, sugar, salt, spices, milk, and pasta.
The 10-day distributions are part of QRCS's ongoing humanitarian interventions at Myanmar refugee camps, with a view to improving safe shelter conditions, healthcare services, and food security among refugees and the host community.
For the fifth year in a row, the Myanmar refugee crisis still affects 889,000 people in southwestern Bangladesh, according to statistics of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. They live at 34 overcrowded camps, with poor houses made of basic materials, and they lack most of the necessary everyday life needs, such as health care, shelter, sewage, and food and nonfood items.
QRCS has been working in Bangladesh since 2017, when it deployed a relief delegation to respond to the displacement waves from Myanmar. Then, it established a representation mission in Cox's Bazar, the concentration hub for refugee camps.      The Peninsula


