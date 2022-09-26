

KFC among Doha Street Children World Cup sponsors

The event will be held from the 8th of October, 2022 till the 15th of October, 2022, says a press release.

To celebrate the remarkable initiative, KFC hosted the Jersey Handover Ceremony at KFC Gulshan on the 25th of September. The children were inspired to reach as Amit Dev Thapa (CEO of Transcom Foods Limited), Muradul Mustakin (Head of Marketing) along with other key officials graced the occasion to motivate the children.

Coming from humble and underprivileged backgrounds, the initiative and ceremony galvanized the children as they prepare to switch the scrunched-up paper balls in cramped rooms for the soccer balls in the football fields of Doha. Not only that, but the opportunity to represent Bangladesh on an international stage furthered their conviction to succeed at the Street Children World Cup.

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of TFL, quoted "Creating opportunities for children who often don't get many chances brings us great pride. We at Transcom Food Limited consider it crucially important to create these moments in life for these little girls to bring glory to Bangladesh. It will surely bring us great pride in the future as we get to create more opportunities for the children who often get overlooked."

Inspiring, encouraging, and bringing about a reason to believe, can often help create the drive to succeed. KFC strives to be a beacon of hope in society to help others shine.

"At Transcom Foods Limited, we believe that every time we are able to contribute to our communities, we are helping build for a brighter future. "











