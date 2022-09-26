Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KFC among Doha Street Children World Cup sponsors

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

KFC among Doha Street Children World Cup sponsors

KFC among Doha Street Children World Cup sponsors

KFC, a long-time patron of the Bangladesh Football Federation's women's team, is elated to be a sponsor for the initiative undertaken by LEEDO to take 10 underprivileged girls to the Street Children World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
The event will be held from the 8th of October, 2022 till the 15th of October, 2022, says a press release.
To celebrate the remarkable initiative, KFC hosted the Jersey Handover Ceremony at KFC Gulshan on the 25th of September. The children were inspired to reach as Amit Dev Thapa (CEO of Transcom Foods Limited), Muradul Mustakin (Head of Marketing) along with other key officials graced the occasion to motivate the children.
Coming from humble and underprivileged backgrounds, the initiative and ceremony galvanized the children as they prepare to switch the scrunched-up paper balls in cramped rooms for the soccer balls in the football fields of Doha. Not only that, but the opportunity to represent Bangladesh on an international stage furthered their conviction to succeed at the Street Children World Cup.
Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of TFL, quoted "Creating opportunities for children who often don't get many chances brings us great pride. We at Transcom Food Limited consider it crucially important to create these moments in life for these little girls to bring glory to Bangladesh. It will surely bring us great pride in the future as we get to create more opportunities for the children who often get overlooked."
Inspiring, encouraging, and bringing about a reason to believe, can often help create the drive to succeed. KFC strives to be a beacon of hope in society to help others shine.
"At Transcom Foods Limited, we believe that every time we are able to contribute to our communities, we are helping build for a brighter future. "


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank signs agreement with BB to join a refinance scheme
Bangladesh Bank signs agreement with Rupali Bank
MBL Ashulia branch shifted at new location
German bakeries fight for survival as costs spiral
Dutch supermarket boss steps aside after fraud probe
Ford’s electric drive reinvents historic Michigan factory
393 Indian infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.65 lakh crore
Qatar distributes food parcels to 78,000 beneficiaries in BD


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft