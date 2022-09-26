Samsung brings side-by-side refrigerators SpaceMax

Samsung is offering exciting savings of BDT 12,000 and BDT 10,000 on the purchase of Samsung RS72 Side by Side Black and Silver variations, respectively.

On top of that, customers can also enjoy exchange benefits worth up to BDT 23,000. These lucrative offers can be availed till September 30, 2022.

This Side-by-Side refrigerator not only comes with a large array of utility, but also gives a complete makeover to your kitchen or dining space. Moreover, with all the different food it can store at a time.

To ensure freshness of all the content inside, the refrigerator is equipped with All Around Cooling ensuring even cooling in all corners, says ma press release.

On top of that, its Digital Inverter accounts for up to 50% energy savings along with 21-years' durability certification. With the Deodorizing Filter, the original flavor of the food is preserved for longer, while the Power Cool and Power Freeze options enable instant cooling and freezing with only a press of a button.

While going for a long holiday, a common worry remains to be the leftover food at home. Leaving behind an empty refrigerator is not always an option; rather, families struggle to make space for leftovers alongside storage of necessary ingredients and future stock.

Nowadays, refrigerators are more of a staple appliance within many households across the country. Consequently, with many brands available in the market, customers can choose from a range of colors, styles, options, and smart features, according to whatever best suits their needs. Among all of these features, the need for space can be considered a common necessity for all households, especially the ones with large families. It is often seen that a refrigerator that looks big from the outside is unable to hold enough food. This results to the appliance overworking, leading to inefficiency and spoiled foods.

As a solution, many brands are coming up with refrigerators that are offering higher capacities. Among them, Samsung's Side by Side refrigerators have been garnering a lot of love. These refrigerators, particularly the RS72 models, are equipped with SpaceMax Technology - ensuring a spacious interior to store all the leftovers and future stock together! The SpaceMax Technology on this double-door refrigerator has enabled the walls of the appliance to be much thinner, by using a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. Consequently, it accounts for more space for storage without any impact on its external dimensions, while also not compromising on its energy efficiency.

Moreover, the refrigerators come in a sleek and seamless counter-depth design, made to fit the dimensions of existing appliances and cabinetry for a harmonious kitchen interior. Adding to that, the doors are flat with recessed handles that do not protrude, ensuring a cleaner look. The interior also possesses a large capacity Vege Box to store all the fruits and vegetables for the family with ease.

















