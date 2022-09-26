Amazfit's GTR-4 and GTS-4 smartwatches now in market

GT series, the flagship model of Amazfit- a world-famous smartwatch manufacturer has started its journey in the country's market.

Two new models GTR 4 and GTS 4 were inaugurated at Motion View in Bangladesh on 23 September 2022. The sale of these two new models of smartwatches was launched through a live event at Daraz, the country's best e-commerce platform.

The market price of the two models of the smartwatch is estimated at Tk 20,999 with 1 year of after-sales service. Both the smartwatches are available at various retail shops and online shops, including all Motion View outlets nationwide, says a press release.

The popularity of smartwatches is increasing day by day and now people are choosing different models of smartwatch in the market to make life easier. Different types of smartwatches are available in the market based on brand and price variation. However, among the smartwatches in the market, Amazfit brand models have been placed on the list of customers' preferences. The popularity of this brand is increasing day by day due to its durability including getting various information about the body and tracking various types of sports.

The new flagship model has more than 150 sports tracking features including calling feature, AMOLED display and always-on display. Amazfit's own Zep 2.0 operating system, dual-band and 6 satellite positioning, Biotracker 4.0 PPG biometric sensor is used as the operating system in this smartwatch.

Also, the watches will last up to 15 days on a single charge. Along with 4 GB of storage, it has a 5 ATM waterproof rating which will protect the watch from up to 50 meters of water. There are also modern facilities like Alexa voice assistant. Both models use the navigation crown button which can be used with both Android and Apple phones.

The round shape Amazfit GT R-4 flagship smartwatch is available in Superspeed Black Vintage Brown Leather and Racetrack Gray colors while the square shape. Amazfit GT S-4 flagship smartwatch is available in Infinity Black, Autumn Brown, Rosebud Pink and Misty White colors.













