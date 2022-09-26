Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 September, 2022, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BCCCI and CEAB sign MoU for trade cooperations

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

BCCCI and CEAB sign MoU for trade cooperations

BCCCI and CEAB sign MoU for trade cooperations

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, Purbachal, Dhaka on Saturday for forging closer working cooperation for enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries through further closer business networking among Chinese enterprises and local suppliers.  
The areas of cooperation would include, but are not limited to, enhancing communication and cooperation between the two organizations, devote themselves to build the much expected Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangladesh) at the earliest time, and promote the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China, development, to build a trade relationship that extends businesses and facilitating business in addition to promoting cultural exchange, friendship and commerce between each member enterprises, to form a Joint Task Force (JTF) and incorporate a joint forum to be able to exchange views and ideas, to address the existing and potential trade disputes occurred among enterprises, to carry out regular dialogue at committee member levels to exchange views on Visa Processing, Bank Risk Management, Establishment of Chinese Bank in Bangladesh, Free Trade Zone, Legal Consulting, Dispute Settlement, Investor Promotion, Publicity, Member Management and other affairs etc.
The other key areas of cooperation include enhancing communication with the related Departments of Bangladesh Government, Chinese Embassy to Bangladesh, and other Government bodies, enhancing  the interaction with other domestic and foreign Chambers of commerce/Associations/Organizations and Trade bodies, ensure the management and supervision of the members of the two organizations to understand, abide and be bound by the related laws and regulations, inviting each other to attend related forums, events and activities etc.
The MoU stipulated to remain valid initially for one year, was initialed by Mr Al Mamun Mridha, Acting General of BCCCI and Mr Han Jingchao, Vice President of CEAB on behalf of their respective organizations. Honorable State Minister for Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam, His Excellency Mr Li Jiming, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh and Mr. Mahbub Uz Zaman, former Bangladesh Ambassador to China, BCCCI President Gazi Golum Murtoza CEAB President Ke Changlian were present in the MoU signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank signs agreement with BB to join a refinance scheme
Bangladesh Bank signs agreement with Rupali Bank
MBL Ashulia branch shifted at new location
German bakeries fight for survival as costs spiral
Dutch supermarket boss steps aside after fraud probe
Ford’s electric drive reinvents historic Michigan factory
393 Indian infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.65 lakh crore
Qatar distributes food parcels to 78,000 beneficiaries in BD


Latest News
Putin knowingly 'sending citizens to their death: Zelensky
BCCCI, CEAB sign MoU
Afif powers Bangladesh to 158 against UAE
Rahima Begum handed over to family after recording statement
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh bat first against Ireland in final
BCL infighting at Eden College again: 8 injured
No scope to change government without election: Quader
Renaissance Décor introduces three new Italian Brands
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 1st T20 against UAE
Finance Ministry to formulate policy for land registration at actual price
Most Read News
Florida declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq amid unrest
Panchagarh boat capsize leaves 24 dead
Show me a country where life is better after US intervene: Lavrov tells UN
'Missing' Khulna woman was staying in Faridpur since Sept 17: Police
'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England
Eden College VP hurt in BCL infighting
Richarlison scores twice as Brazil ease past Ghana
GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards jailed for life in arms case
Scholz in Saudi on Gulf energy hunt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft