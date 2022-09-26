

BCCCI and CEAB sign MoU for trade cooperations

The areas of cooperation would include, but are not limited to, enhancing communication and cooperation between the two organizations, devote themselves to build the much expected Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangladesh) at the earliest time, and promote the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China, development, to build a trade relationship that extends businesses and facilitating business in addition to promoting cultural exchange, friendship and commerce between each member enterprises, to form a Joint Task Force (JTF) and incorporate a joint forum to be able to exchange views and ideas, to address the existing and potential trade disputes occurred among enterprises, to carry out regular dialogue at committee member levels to exchange views on Visa Processing, Bank Risk Management, Establishment of Chinese Bank in Bangladesh, Free Trade Zone, Legal Consulting, Dispute Settlement, Investor Promotion, Publicity, Member Management and other affairs etc.

The other key areas of cooperation include enhancing communication with the related Departments of Bangladesh Government, Chinese Embassy to Bangladesh, and other Government bodies, enhancing the interaction with other domestic and foreign Chambers of commerce/Associations/Organizations and Trade bodies, ensure the management and supervision of the members of the two organizations to understand, abide and be bound by the related laws and regulations, inviting each other to attend related forums, events and activities etc.

The MoU stipulated to remain valid initially for one year, was initialed by Mr Al Mamun Mridha, Acting General of BCCCI and Mr Han Jingchao, Vice President of CEAB on behalf of their respective organizations. Honorable State Minister for Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam, His Excellency Mr Li Jiming, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh and Mr. Mahbub Uz Zaman, former Bangladesh Ambassador to China, BCCCI President Gazi Golum Murtoza CEAB President Ke Changlian were present in the MoU signing ceremony.













