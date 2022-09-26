Video
Sonali Life wins South Asian Business Excellence Awards

Published : Monday, 26 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister M A Mannan, MP (middle) handed over 'South Asian Business Excellence' Award to Mir Rashed Bin Aman, CEO of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.

Sonali Life Insurance, a leading private sector   Insurance Company  has been honored with the prestigious 'South Asian Business Excellence' Award in recognition to its significant contribution in some particular arenas of operations.
The fourth generation company has won awards in a total four categories in the 'South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022' presented and organized by South Asian Partnership Summit.
The company has won awards in the categories like 'Best Insurance Company in Private Sector', Best Use of IT and Technology in Insurance Sector', 'Outstanding Young Leadership Excellence in Insurance Sector' and 'Best Use of Mobile in Insurance Sector'.
M A Mannan, MP Minister for Planning handed over the award in a ceremony on Thursday as Chief guest to Mir Rashed Bin Aman, CEO of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka.
Passing comments on achieving the outstanding successes, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sonali Life, Rashed Bin Aman said that winning any award is always source of inspiration and off course this will lead us to become much more responsible in future operations and innovative in our future planning.
He said digitization accelerate market penetration which is profoundly connected with growth. The market penetration and growth is only possible with digitization and there have no alternative to digitization in performing expectedly in the present era.
Mentioning that the growth is vital which also includes expansion, Rashed reiterated his company's commitment to cater to the ever changing demands of the diverse range of customers.
 "We have 140 branches across the country. The overall cost is much less due to the centralized model. All core operations are run from the head office centrally. Each branch has only one employee who works as a medium who provides service," he went on to describe.


