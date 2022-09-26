



Union Bank concludes foundation training course

Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the programme.

He advised in his speech to Probationary Officers to work with professionalism and to implement Islamic Banking System accurately.

Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman and Head of Human Resources Division EVP Md. Mainul Islam Chowdhury was present as special guests. The program presided over by Md. Hedayet Ullah, Head of the Training Institute.







